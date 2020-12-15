Smith & Wesson decries N.J. AG's subpoena, returns fire with lawsuit

Gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson Brands Inc has accused the state of New Jersey of infringing its constitutional rights through an “abusive” investigation of its advertising practices.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, the company asked a New Jersey federal court to block enforcement of a subpoena issued in October by the office of New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal seeking a broad swathe of documents related to advertising claims about its guns’ safety.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3qY7llj