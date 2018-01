NEW YORK (Reuters) -

A federal judge on Tuesday effectively shut down a multidistrict litigation involving claims by homeowners that James Hardie Building Products Inc. misrepresented the durability of its exterior fiber-cement sidings.

U.S. District Judge Michael Davis in federal court in Minneapolis granted Hardie’s motion for summary judgment in all of the 14 pending cases.

