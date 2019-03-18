NY appeals court upholds $2 mln verdict against Harley-Davidson

A New York appeals court affirmed a $2 million jury verdict against Harley-Davidson Motor Co over a 2004 crash that severely injured a couple, finding the company’s attempt to blame the crash on driver error unpersuasive.

The unanimous five-judge panel of the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Department, in Rochester said that, based on the evidence presented at trial, the jury was within its right to conclude that an engine switch defect was a substantial factor in causing the crash.

