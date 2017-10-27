FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Jersey appeals court affirms halt to body builder's injury suit
October 27, 2017 / 10:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

New Jersey appeals court affirms halt to body builder's injury suit

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A New Jersey appeals court on Thursday affirmed a trial court’s ruling to grant summary judgment to a New Jersey fitness center, which a body builder said was liable for injuries he sustained at one of its hack squat machines.

Appeals court judges Richard Hoffman, Robert Gilson and Jessica Mayer of the Superior Court of New Jersey, Appellate Division said the weight lifter failed to show how the gym was responsible for the machine’s failure.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ibxHOr

