New Jersey appeals court affirms halt to body builder's injury suit

A New Jersey appeals court on Thursday affirmed a trial court’s ruling to grant summary judgment to a New Jersey fitness center, which a body builder said was liable for injuries he sustained at one of its hack squat machines.

Appeals court judges Richard Hoffman, Robert Gilson and Jessica Mayer of the Superior Court of New Jersey, Appellate Division said the weight lifter failed to show how the gym was responsible for the machine’s failure.

