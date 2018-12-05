California tops business group's latest 'Judicial Hellholes' report

California courts topped a list of “Judicial Hellholes” supposedly unfair to business in an annual report released on Tuesday by the American Tort Reform Association.

The pro-business group singled out California for what it called the state’s “predatory litigation” system. The report criticized in particular a December 2017 California Supreme Court decision allowing lawsuits against brand-name pharmaceutical makers over injuries caused by their generic competitors.

