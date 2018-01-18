FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 1:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Federal judge says jurisdiction lacking in Cynosure lawsuit

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Chicago has dismissed most of the plaintiffs in a false advertising class action brought by dermatology clinics against tattoo removal company Cynosure Inc, finding their claims were barred by a recent Supreme Court decision narrowing courts’ ability to hear out-of-state claims.

Judge Frederick Kapala of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on Tuesday rejected the arguments of the mostly nonresident plaintiffs that he could exercise jurisdiction in their case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rmA1cY

