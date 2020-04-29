Honda window defect case can't proceed as class action: 9th Circuit

A divided federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a judge’s decision to decline to certify a class of consumers who alleged their Honda Pilots had defective window mechanisms that could cause the windows to suddenly drop into the door frame.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by a 2-1 vote ruled that the plaintiffs in seeking to establish their vehicles shared a common design defect relied on a “fatally flawed,” unreliable opinion from an expert witness.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3f4u6OE