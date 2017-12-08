9th Circuit reverses summary judgment for pharma firms in diabetes drugs cases

A federal appeals court on Wednesday reversed a lower court’s decision to grant summary judgment to a range of drugmakers in multidistrict litigation over allegations that incretin-based diabetes drugs increase the risk of pancreatic cancer.

Judges Susan Graber, Mary Murguia and Morgan Christen of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in their decision said the trial court judge in San Diego wrongly interpreted a 2001 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in rejecting new evidence presented by the plaintiffs as “non-material.”

