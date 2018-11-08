Diabetes drugmakers must face claims over pancreatic cancer risk

A California appeals court reversed a grant of summary judgment to a group of drugmakers accused of failing to warn that their type 2 diabetes medications increased users’ risk of developing pancreatic cancer.

The claims against Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, the maker of Janumet and Januvia; Eli Lilly and Co, the manufacturer of Victoza; and AstraZeneca’s Amylin Pharmaceuticals, which produces Byetta, are not preempted by federal law, a unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeals in Los Angeles found on Tuesday.

