Judge shuts down MDL claiming link between diabetes drugs and pancreatic cancer

A federal judge in San Diego has rejected claims by some 1,500 plaintiffs in a multidistrict litigation that several similar type 2 diabetes drugs increase the risk of pancreatic cancer.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Battaglia on Tuesday granted summary judgment to AstraZeneca PLC’s Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Co, Merck & Co Inc and Novo Nordisk Inc, finding the plaintiffs’ claims preempted by federal law.

