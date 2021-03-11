Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Judge shuts down MDL claiming link between diabetes drugs and pancreatic cancer

By Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge in San Diego has rejected claims by some 1,500 plaintiffs in a multidistrict litigation that several similar type 2 diabetes drugs increase the risk of pancreatic cancer.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Battaglia on Tuesday granted summary judgment to AstraZeneca PLC’s Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Co, Merck & Co Inc and Novo Nordisk Inc, finding the plaintiffs’ claims preempted by federal law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2OjtpIJ

