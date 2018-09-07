FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 9:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Case to Watch: Third test trial in Bard IVC filter MDL

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Parties in the third bellwether in the multidistrict litigation over allegedly defective C.R. Bard Inc deep vein filters will face off in the courtroom on Sept. 18 in a trial that could shape the outcome of thousands of pending cases.

Bellwethers are commonly used in MDLs to help parties determine legal strategies and establish potential settlement ranges. But two previous bellwether trials yielded split results, with one federal jury in April awarding $3.6 million to a plaintiff and one in June clearing the company of liability, heightening expectations for the third.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oQswqU

