Jamba Juice hit with false advertising suit over 'sugary' fruit drinks

Jamba Juice Company on Thursday was hit with a lawsuit in San Francisco federal court by consumers accusing the company of falsely advertising its smoothies as containing whole fruit and providing health benefits when they in fact are made up of sugary concentrates.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of a proposed class of New York and California consumers, alleges the company violated those states’ consumer protection laws by deceptively marketing its juices as containing “whole” and “real” ingredients.

