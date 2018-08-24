FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 10:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Jamba Juice hit with false advertising suit over 'sugary' fruit drinks

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Jamba Juice Company on Thursday was hit with a lawsuit in San Francisco federal court by consumers accusing the company of falsely advertising its smoothies as containing whole fruit and providing health benefits when they in fact are made up of sugary concentrates.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of a proposed class of New York and California consumers, alleges the company violated those states’ consumer protection laws by deceptively marketing its juices as containing “whole” and “real” ingredients.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MMSs4i

