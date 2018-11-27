5th Circuit upholds verdict for Chrysler in deadly Jeep crash

A federal appeals court has affirmed a grant of summary judgment to Chrysler Group in a lawsuit over a 2013 fatal Jeep crash, finding the plaintiffs’ expert failed to link the accident to a defect that resulted in a subsequent vehicle recall.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday found the trial judge rightly excluded the expert and his findings as “highly conclusory.”

