Westlaw News
November 27, 2018 / 10:34 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

5th Circuit upholds verdict for Chrysler in deadly Jeep crash

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has affirmed a grant of summary judgment to Chrysler Group in a lawsuit over a 2013 fatal Jeep crash, finding the plaintiffs’ expert failed to link the accident to a defect that resulted in a subsequent vehicle recall.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday found the trial judge rightly excluded the expert and his findings as “highly conclusory.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BAwYBc

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.