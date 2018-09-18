FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 9:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Imerys settles talc asbestos suit as trial against J&J heads to the jury

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A supplier of talc to Johnson & Johnson on Monday agreed to a last-minute settlement just as a case alleging asbestos-contaminated talc products, including J&J’s baby powder, gave a California woman cancer went before a jury.

Imerys Talc America had been a codefendant with J&J in a lawsuit brought by 59-year-old Carolyn Weirick in Los Angeles Superior Court. It is the sixth U.S. trial over allegations that J&J talc products cause mesothelioma, a type of lung cancer frequently linked to asbestos exposure.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2plqFKO

