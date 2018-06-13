FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 13, 2018 / 2:58 AM / in 13 hours

L.A. judge declares mistrial in J&J talc cancer case after plaintiff dies

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A California judge on Monday granted a motion for mistrial filed by Johnson & Johnson following the death of a woman who had claimed her use of the company’s allegedly asbestos-tainted talc products gave her a form of cancer.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stephen Moloney told the jury in a trial that began less than two weeks ago that 94-year-old’s Ilene Brick’s death changed the question of permissible damages and by law required him to declare a mistrial.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JIRscB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.