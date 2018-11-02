Westlaw News
Plaintiffs in talc cancer MDL accuse J&J, Imerys of violating discovery orders

Tina Bellon

Plaintiffs alleging that Johnson & Johnson and Imerys Talc America’s baby powder contains cancer-causing asbestos accused the companies on Wednesday of engaging in “significant” discovery violations by withholding documents and talc samples until the “eleventh hour.”

Lawyers for the plaintiffs said in a Wednesday court filing that talc supplier Imerys had disclosed more than 360 previously unknown samples and hundreds of thousands of pages of documents just days before the plaintiffs are scheduled to provide a list of experts they plan to depose in a multidistrict litigation.

