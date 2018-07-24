FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 11:48 PM / in an hour

2nd Circuit asks for redo of class analysis in J&J 'natural' baby wash suit

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday decertified a consumer class action lawsuit alleging Johnson & Johnson deceptively marketed its Aveeno Baby Brand products, ordering the trial judge to conduct a more thorough analysis of different state laws.

The unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals found the trial judge abused his discretion last year when he certified a class of consumers in 18 states in a lawsuit brought by a Connecticut woman.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LJ5pIA

