Doctor's financial tie does not overcome Florida's learned intermediary doctrine - 11th Circ.

A federal appeals court has upheld judgment against a woman who sued Johnson & Johnson, claiming she was injured after she was implanted with pelvic mesh by her doctor, a frequent paid expert witness for the company, finding that the alleged financial tie did not overcome the so-called learned intermediary doctrine under Florida law.

A unanimous panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said there was no basis in Florida law for recognizing a “financial bias” exception to the doctrine, as Charlotte Salinero and her husband Efrain Salinero had argued. The learned intermediary doctrine, which is recognized in some form by most states, holds that drug and device makers’ duty to warn of risks is to doctors, not patients.

