2 months ago
Latest talc trial against J&J starts in St. Louis
#Westlaw News
June 9, 2017 / 7:43 PM / 2 months ago

Latest talc trial against J&J starts in St. Louis

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A lawyer for Johnson & Johnson on Friday told jurors that the allegation its talc-based products for feminine hygiene can cause ovarian cancer is an "unspeakable lie," as the latest trial in Missouri state court over such claims got underway.

About 3,900 plaintiffs have filed lawsuits accusing J&J of not adequately warning consumers about the cancer risks of its talc-based products, including Johnson's Baby Powder.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2smQ3mJ

