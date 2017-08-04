FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 6 days
J&J loses another round in fight to toss Missouri talc cases
August 4, 2017 / 9:41 PM / in 6 days

J&J loses another round in fight to toss Missouri talc cases

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Johnson & Johnson has suffered another setback in its efforts to use a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling to dismiss claims by hundreds of women and their family members in Missouri state court that its talc products can cause ovarian cancer.

U.S. District Judge E. Richard Weber in St. Louis on Thursday remanded a lawsuit filed in 2015 by 68 plaintiffs against Johnson & Johnson in Missouri state court, where juries have awarded over $300 million in talc verdicts.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vpHnxc

