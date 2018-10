A federal judge in Illinois has rejected Johnson & Johnson’s bid to transfer a lawsuit alleging its talc products caused a woman’s ovarian cancer to federal from state court.

U.S. District Judge Staci Yandle in Benton, Illinois, on Tuesday said the fact that the plaintiff also named a local Walgreens Co store where the talc was allegedly purchased as a defendant justified keeping the case in state court.

