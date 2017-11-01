FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2017 / 8:13 PM / in an hour

Alabama woman's family seeks reconsideration of J&J talc ruling

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Lawyers for the family of an Alabama woman who blamed her death from ovarian cancer on her use of Johnson & Johnson talc-based products have asked a Missouri appeals court to revisit its decision to overturn a $72 million verdict against the company.

The family’s lawyers on Tuesday urged the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District to either grant a rehearing in the case over Jacqueline Fox’s death or to transfer the case to the state’s top court, given the “importance of the issue.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2imjkXz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
