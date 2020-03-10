Case to Watch: J&J to ask Pennsylvania top court to toss $12.5 million verdict

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday will urge Pennsylvania’s top court to overturn a $12.5 million verdict awarded to an Indiana woman who accused the company of making defective pelvic mesh that injured her, saying the case had no place being filed in the state’s courts to begin with.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will hear arguments by the New Jersey-based company that an appellate court incorrectly held Pennsylvania courts had jurisdiction over Patricia Hammons’ claims even though neither she nor J&J are residents of the state.

