IN BRIEF: J&J settles West Virginia mesh, hip-implant claims for $3.9 million

Johnson & Johnson will pay $3.9 million to resolve allegations by West Virginia’s attorney general that it misrepresented the risks of complications for women implanted with its pelvic mesh devices and deceptively marketed hip implant systems.

The settlement announced on Monday by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey resolved a lawsuit he filed in September in Monongalia County Circuit Court over J&J’s marketing of surgical mesh devices.

