J&J loses appellate bid to restore rare Philadelphia mesh trial win

A Pennsylvania appeals court has rejected Johnson & Johnson’s bid to preserve one of only two jury verdicts in the state that have gone in its favor in lawsuits by women alleging that the company’s defective pelvic mesh implants injured them.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court on Wednesday by a 2-1 vote agreed with a lower court judge that a jury’s 2017 conclusion that plaintiff Kimberly Adkins’ TVT-SECUR pelvic mesh device was defective, but did not cause her injuries was against the weight of the evidence presented at trial.

