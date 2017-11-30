J&J loses bid to overturn $110 million talc cancer verdict

(Reuters) -

A Missouri state court judge has upheld a $110 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit by a Virginia woman who says she developed ovarian cancer after decades of using of its talc-based products for feminine hygiene.

Judge Rex Burlison of the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court in St. Louis on Wednesday rejected arguments by J&J and talc supplier Imerys Talc that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case in light of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June.

