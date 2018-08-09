Judge cut $15 million from J&J pelvic mesh verdict

A federal judge has ruled that a $35 million jury award to an Indiana woman who said she suffered injuries due to a pelvic mesh device manufactured by Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon unit must be reduced by $15 million.

U.S. District Judge Philip Simon in Hammond, Indiana, on Wednesday ruled the $25 million in punitive damages that a jury awarded Barbara Kaiser was excessive. He gave her the option to accept a reduction or go to trial again.

