Jury says J&J must pay $120 million in mesh injury case

A state court jury in Philadelphia has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $120 million to a Pennsylvania woman who said she was severely injured by a negligently designed pelvic mesh implant made by the company’s Ethicon unit.

Wednesday’s verdict, which came following a three-week trial in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, was the largest to result thus far from tens of thousands of lawsuits by women alleging J&J’s pelvic mesh devices have led to severe pain, urinary problems and other injuries.

