Kentucky appeals court says suit over J&J heart catheter rightly dismissed

A Kentucky appeals court has affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson’s Biosense unit over a heart catheter that injured a man during a clinical trial, saying the claims were preempted by federal law.

The three-judge panel of the Kentucky Court of Appeals in a unanimous decision on Friday held that Clifford Russell and his wife Jeanene had failed to allege any claims that survived preemption in their lawsuit over Biosense’s Thermocool Smarttouch catheter.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qGXeDt