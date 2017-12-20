FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2017 / 10:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Missouri appeals court declines to revisit J&J talc cancer risks

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Missouri appeals court will not reconsider part of its decision to toss a $72 million verdict in favor of the family of an Alabama woman who contends her death from ovarian cancer stemmed from her use of Johnson & Johnson talc-based products.

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, on Tuesday denied the request by lawyers for the family of Jacqueline Fox to either grant a rehearing in the case or to transfer it to the state’s top court, given the “importance of the issue.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DgOzgf

