Missouri appeals court declines to revisit J&J talc cancer risks

A Missouri appeals court will not reconsider part of its decision to toss a $72 million verdict in favor of the family of an Alabama woman who contends her death from ovarian cancer stemmed from her use of Johnson & Johnson talc-based products.

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, on Tuesday denied the request by lawyers for the family of Jacqueline Fox to either grant a rehearing in the case or to transfer it to the state’s top court, given the “importance of the issue.”

