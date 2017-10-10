FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mistrial in case claiming J&J talc products contained asbestos
October 10, 2017 / 11:46 PM / 9 days ago

Mistrial in case claiming J&J talc products contained asbestos

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A California judge on Tuesday declared a mistrial in a closely watched trial over claims Johnson & Johnson’s talc-based products such as Johnson’s Baby Powder contained asbestos and caused a woman to develop mesothelioma.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge C. Edward Simpson declared the mistrial just days after jurors heard opening statements on Friday in a lawsuit brought by Tina Herford, who claimed she was exposed to asbestos from an early age by J&J’s talc products.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zexbGX

