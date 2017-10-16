Top Missouri court blocks latest J&J talc trial

The Missouri Supreme Court has ordered a St. Louis judge to hold off on conducting the latest trial over claims Johnson & Johnson’s talc-based products can cause ovarian cancer, which had been scheduled to begin Monday.

The top court’s order directed St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison to take no further action in the case after J&J challenged his decision to allow a case over the death of a Missouri woman to proceed alone in the city’s court.

