Multidistrict panel denies centralization to MRI contrast agent cases

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has denied a bid to consolidate some 20 lawsuits alleging drugmakers and distributors failed to warn of the poisonous effects of their gadolinium-based contrast agents.

In a unanimous decision on Wednesday, a five-judge panel of the JPML said plaintiffs had failed to demonstrate sufficient common questions of law and fact existed to justify the creation of an MDL.

