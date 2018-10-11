FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 11:50 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Multidistrict panel denies centralization to MRI contrast agent cases

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has denied a bid to consolidate some 20 lawsuits alleging drugmakers and distributors failed to warn of the poisonous effects of their gadolinium-based contrast agents.

In a unanimous decision on Wednesday, a five-judge panel of the JPML said plaintiffs had failed to demonstrate sufficient common questions of law and fact existed to justify the creation of an MDL.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OQyc2K

