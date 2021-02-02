IN BRIEF: First bellwether cases chosen in Juul MDL

A federal judge has chosen six cases brought by local governments and school boards as bellwethers in multidistrict litigation accusing Juul Labs Inc of fueling a youth addiction epidemic, four favored by plaintiffs and two by the e-cigarette maker.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco in an order late Monday chose cases brought by the school districts of San Francisco; Tucson, Arizona; and Palm Beach County, Florida, and by King County, Washington, which were proposed by plaintiffs. He also chose cases brought by Rochester, New Hampshire and the Goddard, Kansas school district, which were proposed by Juul.

