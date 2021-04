Plaintiffs in a multidistrict litigation accusing Juul Labs Inc and its largest shareholder Altria Group Inc of fueling youth vaping addiction can depose Altria CEO William Gifford, a federal judge has ruled.

Magistrate Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco did not provide the reasoning for her decision in an order on Wednesday.

