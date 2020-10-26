Judge declines to dismiss or stay most claims in Juul MDL

Juul Labs Inc has largely lost a bid to dismiss or stay hundreds of lawsuits by consumers and local governments accusing the e-cigarette manufacturer of fueling a youth vaping epidemic.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco on Friday rejected the company’s arguments that the Food and Drug Administration, not the court, has primary jurisdiction over e-cigarette marketing, and that the plaintiffs’ claims are preempted by federal law.

