Kimberly-Clark sued over recalled contaminated wipes

Paper products giant Kimberly-Clark Corp is facing a proposed class action accusing it of negligence in selling Cottonelle-brand flushable wipes contaminated by bacteria, which ultimately had to be recalled last month.

In a complaint filed Friday in federal court in Dallas, California residents Melissa Armstrong and Roland Nadeau seek to represent nationwide and California classes of consumers who bought “millions of contaminated, dangerous and now-worthless flushable wipes” from the Irving, Texas-based company.

