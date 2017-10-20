FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit reinstates flushable wipes lawsuit
October 20, 2017 / 11:06 PM / in 16 hours

9th Circuit reinstates flushable wipes lawsuit

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated a proposed class action alleging Kimberly-Clark Corp falsely marketed its pre-moistened toilet wipes as “flushable,” finding the plaintiffs’ claims of economic harm sufficient.

“A consumer’s inability to rely in the future upon a representation made on a package ... is an ongoing injury that may justify an order barring the false advertising,” the three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit wrote in its decision.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yGPyGT

