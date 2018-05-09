FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018

9th Circuit says flushable wipes plaintiffs can seek injunctive relief, denies en banc review

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday said that consumers suing Kimberly-Clark Corp for falsely marketing its pre-moistened toilet wipes as “flushable” can seek injunctive relief, adding to an earlier ruling by the court that reinstated the proposed class action lawsuit.

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals amended their original October ruling to add that consumers had standing to pursue an order barring the false marketing, even if they knew the advertisements to have been wrong in the past.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2K4x4lV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
