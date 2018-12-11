Kimberly-Clark’s SCOTUS petition down the drain in 'flushable' wipes lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Kimberly-Clark Corp’s appeal in a dispute with consumers who allege the packaged goods company’s premoistened toilet wipes were wrongly marketed as “flushable.”

The company in July had asked the high court to take up the case after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that buyers of the wipes could pursue an injunction requiring Kimberly Clark to stop marketing the wipes as flushable even if plaintiffs already knew the advertisements to be wrong.

