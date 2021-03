Consumers accusing Kind LLC of mislabeling its snack products as “all natural” and “non-GMO” can pursue their claims for damages through a class action, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan on Wednesday certified classes of New York, California and Florida consumers in a multidistrict litigation against the New York-based company.

