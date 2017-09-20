KitchenAid slapped with proposed class action over faulty dishwashers

Two California plaintiffs on Wednesday filed a proposed class action lawsuit against appliance maker KitchenAid, alleging the company’s dishwashers were defectively designed, causing an internal rack to suddenly and unexpectedly collapse.

In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, James Bodley and Kylie Matson said dishwashers they purchased in 2012 and 2013 contained a defect in the upper rack assembly. They are alleging breach of express and implied warranties under California consumer protection and unfair business practice statutes.

