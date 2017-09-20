FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KitchenAid slapped with proposed class action over faulty dishwashers
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 20, 2017 / 10:55 PM / in a month

KitchenAid slapped with proposed class action over faulty dishwashers

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Two California plaintiffs on Wednesday filed a proposed class action lawsuit against appliance maker KitchenAid, alleging the company’s dishwashers were defectively designed, causing an internal rack to suddenly and unexpectedly collapse.

In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, James Bodley and Kylie Matson said dishwashers they purchased in 2012 and 2013 contained a defect in the upper rack assembly. They are alleging breach of express and implied warranties under California consumer protection and unfair business practice statutes.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yeGLs3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.