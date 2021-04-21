Kodak bankruptcy bars claim over toxic chemical exposure - 3rd Circuit

A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit against Eastman Kodak Co by a man who claimed he developed an inflammatory spine disease as a result of exposure to a chemical made by the company, finding that the claim was discharged in Kodak’s 2013 bankruptcy reorganization.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found Tuesday that Kodak had not had a duty to give notice of potential claims stemming from the chemical, iophendylate, as part of its general notice of the deadline for claims against its bankruptcy estate.

