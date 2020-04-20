IN BRIEF: Lands' End can't duck Delta employees' toxic uniform class allegations

A federal judge on Monday ruled Delta Air Lines employees could seek to pursue as a class action claims that chemicals and dyes in uniforms made by clothing manufacturer Lands’ End Inc caused them to suffer hair loss, skin rashes and other health issues.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson in Madison, Wisconsin, rejected the company’s arguments that the class allegations contained in the Delta workers’ complaint should be struck as the proposed class was too broad.

