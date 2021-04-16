7th Circuit overturns $4.8 mln judgment in Wisc. lead paint case

A federal appeals court has overturned a $4.8 million judgment against three paint makers following a trial over claims by three people who said they were injured by lead exposure.

A unanimous 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Thursday ruled that E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Co and Armstrong Containers Inc were entitled to new trials, while the Sherwin-Williams Co was entitled to judgment as a matter of law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3e4DaTY