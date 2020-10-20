9th Circuit weighs jurisdiction in case over LG Chem exploding batteries

A federal appeals court panel Monday weighed arguments over whether to revive a lawsuit against LG Chem Ltd by an Arizona man accusing the company of selling defective lithium ion batteries that exploded in his pocket after he purchased them at a vape shop.

Lance Entrekin, a lawyer for plaintiff Christopher Walsh, said an Arizona federal court had erred in dismissing the case for lack of personal jurisdiction, arguing that LG Chem “purposely availed itself of the privilege of doing business” in the state.

