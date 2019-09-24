FTC warns of potentially unlawful drug mass tort TV ads

The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday said its staff had sent letters to seven lawyers and lawsuit lead generators expressing concerns that their television advertisements soliciting clients for lawsuits against drugmakers may be deceptive and unlawful.

The FTC did not identify who received the letters or the brand of products at issue. But it said some of the ads that were the subject of the letters concerned blood thinners and drugs for diabetes, acid reflux and high blood pressure.

