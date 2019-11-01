Amazon can be sued in Mississippi over third-party sellers' hoverboards: judge

A federal judge has ruled that an insurer can seek to hold Amazon.com Inc liable under Mississippi law for a house fire caused by Chinese-manufactured hoverboards that were sold by third-party sellers on its online marketplace.

U.S. District Judge Michael Mills in Oxford, Mississippi, on Thursday said Amazon could be sued for negligence and failing to warn of the hoverboards’ dangers in its role as a “marketplace facilitator” that connected the sellers to the buyers.

