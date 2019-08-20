Amazon must face lawsuit over hoverboard fire - judge

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected Amazon.com Inc’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit by an insurer alleging its website misrepresented details regarding a hoverboard sold by a third-party seller that combusted and caused a house to catch fire.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman in Chicago in favor of Great Northern Insurance Co came in one of several lawsuits nationally seeking to hold Amazon liable for injuries blamed on items sold on its online marketplace by third-parties.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Hhl9Cb