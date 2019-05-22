Amazon not 'seller' of headlamp that caused house fire, court rules

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled Amazon.com Inc cannot be considered the “seller” of a defective headlamp bought through its website from a third-party seller whose batteries malfunctioned and caused a house to catch fire.

Although the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, agreed with Amazon that it could not be sued under Maryland law over the headlamp, it rejected the company’s claim that it was immune from being sued over products it ships from third-party sellers thanks to the Communications Decency Act.

